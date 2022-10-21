Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.20.

Formula One Group stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. Formula One Group has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,990,000 after buying an additional 196,954 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

