Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 415.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

