Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Shares Down 4.4%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.15. 3,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78.

