Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $162.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $4,560,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.6 %

FNV stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

