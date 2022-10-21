Franklin Resources Inc Buys 61,729 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $243,355.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.

On Friday, October 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 17,402 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $222,467.43.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.93. 24,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after buying an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

