Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 786.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FCX stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

