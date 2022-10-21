Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FMS. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.1 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

