Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) were up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Friendly Hills Bancorp alerts:

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Friendly Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.