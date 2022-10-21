Function X (FX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $92.22 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
