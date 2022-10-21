FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AGCO Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $13.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

AGCO stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

