FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.64. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.97.

CG stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

