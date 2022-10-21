FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Illumina Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

ILMN stock opened at $208.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average is $228.88.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.