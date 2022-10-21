GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -0.39. GameStop has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

