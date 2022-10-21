Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRW) Shares Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRW – Get Rating) by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,635 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDNRW. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDNRW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.37.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

