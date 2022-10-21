Gateway Protocol (GWP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.84 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00014716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.84 million and $1.15 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.81977812 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,114,095.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

