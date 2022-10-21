Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $76.79 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00014804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.81977812 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,114,095.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

