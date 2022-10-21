GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 945 ($11.42).

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on the stock.

GB Group Price Performance

GB Group stock traded down GBX 19.80 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 330 ($3.99). 1,956,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,891. The company has a market cap of £832.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4,714.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 327 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 940 ($11.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 516.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 510.81.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

