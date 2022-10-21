Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.38

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 39072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

