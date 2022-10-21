Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $395.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.08.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.23. 13,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,748. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.47. Generac has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Generac by 410.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 27.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.