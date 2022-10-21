General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $260,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

NYSE GD traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.33. 6,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,630. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.