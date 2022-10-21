Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $22.62 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $22,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,596,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $6,276,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE BR traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.61. 986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,766. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.