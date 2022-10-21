Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.19. 14,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

