Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Align Technology worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.78 and a 12 month high of $713.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.