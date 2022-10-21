Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 217,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,436. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

