Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Raymond James worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 30.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 18.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $2,796,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,833. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.60.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

