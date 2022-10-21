Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Reduced by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

