Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.70 billion-$21.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.52 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.15 EPS.

GPC stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $210,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

