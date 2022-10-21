Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $32.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.