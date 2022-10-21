GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,219,512 shares.The stock last traded at $25.83 and had previously closed at $25.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,252,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,858,000 after buying an additional 431,695 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in GFL Environmental by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GFL Environmental by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,227,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,672,000 after purchasing an additional 646,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 21.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,082,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,139,000 after purchasing an additional 913,709 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

