GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Price Tops $0.0769

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $97.81 million and $5,076.00 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.07621251 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,059.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

