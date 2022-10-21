Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.90.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.75.

Insider Activity

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.2700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.