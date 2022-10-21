Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.
Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
