Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.