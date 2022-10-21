Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Glass House Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Glass House Brands stock traded up 0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching 3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 158,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,936. Glass House Brands has a 52 week low of 1.95 and a 52 week high of 6.54.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
