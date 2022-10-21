GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

GMS opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $165,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

