GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 127000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

GMV Minerals Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project consisting of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.