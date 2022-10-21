Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOOD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.02.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Down 4.9 %

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.52.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.