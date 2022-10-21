GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $14.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.56 on Friday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.45, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 185,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 763.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

