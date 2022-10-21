GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Lowered to $6.10 at Morgan Stanley

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.30 to $6.10 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GPRO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Up 1.2 %

GoPro stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $806.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in GoPro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 27.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GoPro by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 489,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GoPro by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in GoPro by 12.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 261,507 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.