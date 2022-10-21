GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 27000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenSpace Brands

In other news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 3,128,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,455,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$969,117.36.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

