Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.73

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 7680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.