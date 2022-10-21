Guild of Guardians (GOG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $54.28 million and $1.12 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

