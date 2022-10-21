H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.13-$4.27 EPS.

FUL opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.49. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,863.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,863.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,600. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

