Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €11.10 by Warburg Research

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.10 ($11.33) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on Hamborner REIT in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Hamborner REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAB stock opened at €6.69 ($6.83) on Friday. Hamborner REIT has a 12-month low of €8.28 ($8.45) and a 12-month high of €9.55 ($9.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.65 and a 200-day moving average of €8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $533.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

