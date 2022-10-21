Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 154.64%.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

