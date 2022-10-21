Hartree Partners LP Invests $885,000 in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

APGB stock remained flat at $9.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,569. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

