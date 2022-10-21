Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,672,000. Springwater Special Situations comprises about 3.5% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartree Partners LP owned 6.61% of Springwater Special Situations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 887,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 189,625 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter worth $832,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,757. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

