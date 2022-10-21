Hartree Partners LP Takes $1.29 Million Position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,304,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 772,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,430,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Price Performance

NYSE TPGY remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

