Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $74.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $50,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

