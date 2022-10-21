Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) PT Lowered to $51.00

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Haynes International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $529.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $130.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

