Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.30

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 71698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hayward by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,464,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 219,086 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth $78,613,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.